Coppedge’s Winter Landscape Of Her Beloved Boxwood Leads Alderfer Auction

HATFIELD, PENN. — Alderfer’s March 10 auction featured fine and decorative arts, silver, jewelry, furniture and rugs, with art highlights including Fern Isabel Coppedge, Daniel Garber, Joseph Leyendecker, Laurence Campbell, Walter E. Baum and others. On the cusp of spring, Coppedge’s (1883-1951) oil on canvas, “Green and Gold,” a winter landscape of a snow-covered Boxwood, reminded bidders of the lingering transition and her love for the estate. In 1917, Coppedge made her first visit to Pennsylvania, falling instantly in love with its quaint hills and towns. During her three decades in Pennsylvania, Coppedge maintained homes and studios in Philadelphia, Lumberville and New Hope, including Boxwood, the early American-style stone house and studio Fern designed and built with architect Henry T. MacNeill in New Hope in 1929. Over the years Fern painted dozens of pictures of Boxwood (also known as “Boxwood Studio” where she conducted many exhibitions). Estimated $20/30,000, the painting, 20 by 24 inches, signed lower right, sold for $57,000, including buyer’s premium.

A further review of this sale will follow.