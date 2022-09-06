Coppedge’s ‘Low Tide, Maine’ Hits High Water Mark At Tom Hall’s Dr Donald Sledz Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

SCHNECKSVILLE, PENN. — On Monday, August 29, Tom Hall Auctions offered 326 lots from the collection of the late Lehigh Valley, Penn., collector, Dr Donald M. Sledz.

The sale was strong in antiquities and modern furniture but the star of the sale, bringing $25,312, was Fern Coppedge’s (1883-1951) “Low Tide, Maine.” Measuring 19¼ by 17¼ inches in an ornate gilded frame, the oil on canvas had been in a private collection of Coppedge’s works in Ohio prior to it being acquired by Sledz. All bidding took place on the firm’s Hibid platform.

