Copley’s $3 Million Sporting Art Sale Topped By $228,000 Nantucket Curlew Decoy - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

HINGHAM, MASS. — Copley’s July 14-15 sale of fine decoys, carvings and sporting art was a success by any measure. A large, circa 1850, hollow curlew decoy by an unknown Nantucket maker was the star of sale, finishing at $228,000. For the last 40 years, it has been displayed on its owner’s mantelpiece. An oil on canvas painting of a litter of setter puppies by Edmund Henry Osthaus, perhaps the master of dog painting, earned the second highest price, $102,000. The sell-through rate of about 95 percent resulted in a gross of slightly over $3 million. Four of the six top lots were carvings by Elmer Crowell. Decoys by the Ward Brothers also did well, as did those by Charles Bunn, Joseph Lincoln, George Boyd, Charles Perdew and others. There was a large selection of miniatures and decorative carvings, including a bird tree by Frank Finney that realized $33,000. A full report will follow.