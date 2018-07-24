PLYMOUTH, MASS. – Copley Fine Art Auctions closed the book on the storied Donal C. O’Brien, Jr., collection of American sporting art and decoys with a record-setting sale on July 19 and 20. Including the third and final installment of the O’Brien material, Copley’s premier summer event realized $5.2 million, including premium – a house record. Leading all at $810,000 was the Earnest-Gregory Canada goose. Pioneering decoy authority Adele Earnest acquired the circa 1870 figure, a majestic 17½ inches tall, in Columbia, Penn., in 1954. From there, this graceful sculpture went to folk-art collector Stewart E. Gregory. Adding luster to the already glossy provenance, Donal O’Brien bought the bird at Sotheby’s sale of the Gregory collection in 1979. Watch for a complete report on the Copley auction in a coming issue.