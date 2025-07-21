Copley Bidder Lands Hunt’s Marlin For $126,000 - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PEMBROKE, MASS. — While it was not the highest price realized in Copley Fine Art Auctions’ two-day Sporting Sale on July 10-11, Lynn Bogue Hunt’s (1878-1960) “The Pilar Fights A Blue Marlin Off Cuba North Coast, Ernest Hemingway” was the highest-selling painting, leaping to $126,000, including premium, from a $25/35,000 estimate. Painted in 1940 and measuring 22 by 18 inches, the image had been on the cover of The Rotarian and depicted Ernest Hemingway’s boat, Pilar. The catalog entry for the painting noted that Hemingway’s influence in the sport fishing world could not be understated and he was an outspoken promoter of fishing ethics and sportsmanship and was a founding member of the International Game Fish Association. The result came within $500 of breaking the artist’s current world record, which Copley established in 2007. More highlights from the auction will be featured in an upcoming issue.