Copake Kicks Off Summer With Sales Of Estate Antiques, Garden Works

Review by Madelia Hickman Ring, Catalog Photos Courtesy Copake Auction

COPAKE, N.Y. – Sailing into the lead at Copake Auction’s June 5 unreserved estate auction was an American school oil on canvas painting titled “The Paddlewheeler Suzanna,” which brought $11,800 from a local collector bidding on the phone. The work, which came from the estate of Fred F. and Lois K. Rogers, who had acquired it from Stair Galleries in 2009, measured 24 by 42 inches in the frame and had been estimated at $1/1,500.

The second highest price in the sale – $7,080 – was realized by a vintage Harvey Probber CUBO-type white sectional sofa. It was an exponential result considering the estimate for the seating furniture, which was sold in 11 “as-found” sections, was just $100/200.

If the result on the Harvey Probber sofa was exponential to the estimate, bidders towed the line more closely on a 1934 Moscow theater poster more closely. Done by N. Zhukov and backed on acid-free linen, the visually striking Art Deco poster for the September 1-10, 1934 Moscow Theater Festival had been estimated at $2/2,500 and it sold above the high estimate for $3,540.

Bronzes were among some of the popular offerings with a sculpture of Mercury, after Giambologna (Italy, 1529-1608), winging its way to $3,835. The 73-inch-tall figure was marked on the base “Giambologna” and had a removeable staff. Pierre Jules Mene’s (French, 1810-1879) bronze horse group was also marked and measured 20 inches wide. The pair of horses frolicked well past the $400/600 estimate, finally settling down at $3,186.

The porcelain and silver categories were topped by two large sets of dinnerware and sterling silver. A 116-piece set of reproduction blue and white porcelain in the Historic Charleston Canton pattern dinnerware made by Mottahedeh, Vista Alegre Portugal, topped off at $2,714. The sterling lot included candlesticks, sugar and creamer, salts and a footed bowl along with unmarked and silverplated items that finished at $2,360.

A rare album cover depicting the controversial Beatle’s “Butcher Cover” for their Yesterday and Today album hacked its $400/600 estimate and finished at $1,888, while a Nineteenth Century two-part brass bound campaign chest brought $1,770.

The sale was preceded by an auction of nearly 200 lots of garden and outdoor antiques and works on June 4. A figural brass fountain depicting two life-sized children sitting on an arched tree trunk topped the sale, easily surpassing its estimate and realizing $4,366.

Copake Auctions next sale is the firm’s 29th annual bicycle auction, on June 26.

