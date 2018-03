NEW YORK CITY – The Cooper Hewitt, the Smithsonian’s Design Museum announces, “Ilonka Karasz,” an exhibition of 28 works by a Hungarian émigré who worked in a wide variety of media, creating architectural murals, wall-coverings, carpets, lighting, ceramics, metalwork, furniture and toys. Curated by Greg Herringshaw, the museum’s curator of wall-coverings, the exhibit will be on view through April 22.

Ilonka Karasz (1896-1981) is among America’s unsung design heroes. Her name can be found in books on the Art Deco movement in the United States, and fans and collectors of railroad china revere her ceramics. Karasz’ primary claim to fame, however, is her 186 cover illustrations for The New Yorker, from the magazine’s founding in 1925 through 1973.

After studying at the Royal Academy of Arts and Crafts in Budapest, Karasz settled in 1913 in New York’s Greenwich Village, where she began painting and designing works influenced by the Wiener Werkstätte and Hungarian peasant art. She soon became part of a circle of European-born Modernist creatives, including Oscar Wentz, Konrad Cramer and Winold Reiss. The industrial designer Donald Deskey became one of her supporters, frequently specifying her textiles for interior projects.

Some of the works in the exhibition, like her drawings and related wallpapers from the 1940s, are among the museum’s recent acquisitions. Others include a New Yorker cover and textiles, like the Calico Cow pattern, designed in 1952 for Associated American Artists.

All designs by Illonka Karasz.

Drawing, textile design: stylized flowers, 1931; brush and gouache, graphite; ruled border in graphite on off-white illustration board; 18-1/16 by 13- inches; gift of Donald Deskey; acc. #1975-11-34

Drawing, carpet design, 1928–32; brush and yellow, red, orange gouache, graphite on tracing paper; 6¾ by 6½ inches; gift of Donald Deskey; acc. #1975-11-72

Page from a sample book, Mezzotone Papers, 1948; mezzotone print on paper; 11¾ by 8-11/16 inches; gift of Katzenbach and Warren, Inc; acc. #1959-134-1-21

Sugar bowl and creamer, circa 1928; electroplated nickel silver; gift of George R. Kravis II; acc. #2013-54-2 and 2013-54-3

Lamelleware plate, circa 1935; glazed earthenware; gift of Ashley and Mark Callahan in memory of Solveig Cox; acc. # 2017-40-1

Print, cover of The New Yorker, The New York World’s Fair, September 2, 1939; offset lithograph on paper; 11 by 8¾ inches; gift of anonymous donor; acc. #1960-207-18

Textile, Calico Cow, 1952; cotton; 38¼ by 33¼ inches; American Textile History Museum Collection, gift of Michele Palmer; acc. #2017-24-7

Teapot (USA), 1920–25; electroplated nickel silver, walnut; gift of Harry C. Sigman; acc. #2013-21-38-a,b

Frieze, circa 1940; hand painted on drafting cloth; 6 feet 9 inches by 23- inches; gift of Abraham Edelman; acc. #1992-28-3

Installation view of “Ilonka Karasz, Works from the Collection.” —Matt Flynn, Smithsonian Institution photo