ALEXANDRIA, VA. — The Potomack Company’s January 27 auction featured the estate of William Myron Keck, the founder of Superior Oil Company. The top lot of the sale was this French Belle Epoque ormolu-mounted kingwood and marquetry and parquetry vitrine attributed to Joseph-Emmanuel Zweiner, with mounts by Emmanuel Messanger, circa 1895. Closing at $468,750 (including buyer’s premium), it easily exceeded its presale estimate ($70/100,000). Watch for a complete report on Potomack’s sale in Antiques & The Arts Weekly.