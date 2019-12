Contemporary Bali Abstract Sleeper Awakens Nye Bidders

BLOOMFIELD, N.J. — An abstract titled “Atmosphere in Bali 11” by contemporary Balinese artist Arie Smit (1916-2016) was the sleeper of Nye & Company’s December 11 Estate Treasures Auction when it made nearly 70 times its low estimate to close at $68,750. According to John Nye, it was purchased by a telephone bidder “in that part of the world. It was part of a Westchester County estate and hadn’t been part of our initial listing but his works bring good money.”

Watch for a complete review of this sale in an upcoming issue.