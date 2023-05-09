Contemporary Art Takes The Lead At Roland Auctions - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Images Courtesy of Roland Auctions NY

GLEN COVE, N.Y. — Roland Auctions’ Estates Auction on April 29 featured hundreds of lots of fine art, decorative arts, Twentieth Century modern, antique and vintage furniture, textiles, silver, jewelry, rugs, collectibles, Asian art and lighting. Throughout the day, a wide selection of modern and contemporary art took the lead as top sellers of the day. Bidding quickly shot up past the estimates on quite a few pieces.

A watercolor by George Grosz (German/American, 1893-1959) titled “Let Me Feel Your Pulse,” was originally commissioned as one of many illustrations by George Macy of the Limited Editions Club & The Heritage Press, and was the highest seller of the day going for $23,750. Next was a Thomas Downing (American, 1928-1985) abstract oil painting on wood stretcher in green, purple and brown, titled “Twelve,” at $21,250. Created circa 1967, the painting came from the Vincent Melzac collection and the Norton Gallery School of Art. Following this in price was “View in Jajura,” a Minas Avetisyan (Armenian, 1928-1975) oil on canvas painting, dated 1963. The painting came with a certificate of authenticity from Gayane and Arman Avetisyan, and sold for $20,000.

Decorative arts also showed well. An Old Master European Mural, removed from a private West Virginia estate in four parts, sold for $11,250, and 24 rare French wallpaper panels from the 1835 printing of “Chasse Dite D’Apres Vernet” achieved $18,750. A Neoclassical Italian commode in the style of Giuseppe Modgilini, circa 1780, with three drawers and scenic marquetry inlay was bid to $3,125. From the jewelry category, a David Webb 18K gold ring featuring a 20mm Mabe pearl in a large octagonal shaped setting, also sold for $3,125.

Prices quoted with buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For further information, 212-260-2000 or www.rolandauctions.com.