Constance Frances Aranosian, Antiques and European Pottery Dealer, 90

GLASTONBURY, CONN. – Constance Frances “Connie” Aranosian, beloved wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully in Glastonbury Conn., on June 9, 2020 at the age of 90.

Born July 29, 1929 in New York City, she was the daughter of Daniel and Dorothy Alperin. Connie Aranosian, nÃ©e Alperin, graduated in 1950 from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in American History. As a young woman, she was a talented opera soprano, singing at the Amato Opera House in New York and in Europe.

During the mid to late 1950s, she worked at US Army service clubs in Europe, before transferring to Fort Bragg, N.C., in 1960. While at Fort Bragg, she met and married Richard Aranosian in 1962, and they recently celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary.

She and her husband settled in Concord N.H., where they lived for many years and raised three children. During that time, she worked as a supervisor for the Merrimack County (NH) Division of Child and Family Services. In the 1980s, Connie and Richard founded the highly respected CARA Antiques, specializing in antique European pottery. They relocated to Newtown, Penn., and spent many winters in Naples, Fla. Their antiques business led them to travel extensively throughout the United States, participating in many large antiques shows. They also traveled to Europe regularly, and had many good friends in the antiques community.

More recently, Connie and her husband retired to Glastonbury, Conn. In addition to her love of opera, New York City, history, politics, travel and antiques, she was an avid reader, a generous supporter of progressive causes and an enthusiastic fan of Boston sports and the University of Wisconsin.

She is survived by her husband, Richard Aranosian; her sons Chris Aranosian, his wife, Elizabeth, and grandson, Beau Aranosian; and Richard Aranosian Jr, his wife, Shushanik Atoyan, and granddaughter, Annabelle Aranosian; her daughter Lisa Hansen; and nieces Betsy Fitzgerald, Susan West and Nancy Forrester.

She was preceded in death by her sister Barbara Beatty and brother-in-law Arthur Beatty.

There will not be a service held at this time. Donations in her memory may be sent to The Alzheimer’s Association. The Aranosian family wish to convey their deepest thanks and appreciation to Athena Home Health and Hospice and all of the staff at The Hearth at Glastonbury who loved her and took such good care of her.