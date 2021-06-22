Connecticut Queen Anne Scalloped-Top Dressing Table Brings $39,000 At Strong CRN Sale

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – Queen Anne dressing tables with scalloped tops are extremely rare, with perhaps fewer than three dozen known to exist. One very similar to the example offered in CRN’s June 20 sale brought $350,000 in 1997 when Sotheby’s sold the Keene collection. CRN’s example, with solid provenance, had probably been made in Wethersfield, Conn., circa 1740-80. The fan-carved cherry dressing table had one long drawer over three short ones and sold for $39,000. It came to market with a Connecticut cherry Queen Anne highboy, cataloged as “most likely by the same hand,” which sold for $6,710. A Connecticut William and Mary banister back armchair realized more than $18,000. The sale was strong throughout, with two paintings by Jean Victor Louis Faure each selling for more than $35,000 and a collection of paintings depicting Malta fetching prices far over their estimates.

A full report will follow.