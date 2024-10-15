Connecticut Fashion Executive’s Collection Headlines At Litchfield

Published: October 15, 2024
LITCHFIELD, CONN. — Litchfield Auction’s September 25 Modernism and Antiques auction featured a considerable selection of property from a renowned fashion executive’s home in Washington, Conn., along with other estates and collections from New York and New England.
The 432-lot auction received nearly 7,800 registered bidders from more than 60 countries. The sale achieved a successful 87 percent sell through rate, with the total ringing in at $468,000 and doubling the sale’s presale median estimate. All prices reported include buyer’s premium.
A remarkable pair of Eighteenth Century console tables, attributed to furniture designer and cabinet-maker Matthias Locke, were the star of the sale and brought considerable attention from buyers and collectors. The George II carved pine and marble top tables bore a central carved ram’s head design, with satyr legs and grapevine motif throughout.
As the lot opened, the anticipation was palpable as bids came in from online platforms, together with a full bank of telephone bidders on standby with auction staff. With nearly a dozen contributing bids, the price quickly surpassed its initial $10/20,000 estimate. Ultimately, the price advanced beyond the $60,000 mark and was taken over by two competitive phone bidders who engaged until the lot’s close. The final price was achieved by an incremental jump by the winner, a private overseas buyer, who drove the final price to $195,000.
Following suit, antique furniture and decorative arts saw strong sales with enthusiastic bidding. A set of Regency style parcel-gilt and black painted armchairs sold for $5,330 ($500/1,000); a Nineteenth Century Japanese Meiji screen brought $4,420 ($500/1,000); a Directoire brass mounted mahogany dining table $4,030 ($250/500); a pair of modest florally upholstered Victorian style club chairs saw $4,030 ($50/100); and a PE Guerin faux bois brass and glass coffee table achieved $3,770 ($400/800).
Midcentury didn’t miss the mark either. A pair of Cedric Hartman brass floor lamps brought $3,770 ($500/1,000); a Karl Springer style bleached oak parsons table $2,730 ($150/300); Christopher Spitzmiller ‘Michael’ lamps sold for $2,600 ($200/400) for the pair; a biomorphic bronze sculpture by Arturo D. Modica realized $2,080 ($500/1,000); and a pair of Norm Cherner for Plycraft Pretzel chairs at $2,080 ($500/1,000).
Decorative arts had a fine representation in the sale. Sterling silver by James Robinson saw a flatware service sell for $5,980 ($1/2,000) and a coffee and tea service at $2,210 ($750/1,000); a large white faience dinner service by Astier de Villatte went for $5,720 ($2/4,000); a Nineteenth Century English school oil painting of a barnyard scene with vultures and animals brought $2,600 ($200/400); and an outdoor Rockwood teak dining table and chairs settled in at $2,730 ($250/500).
Upcoming auctions include an October 30 art, antiques and design sale, as well as a jewelry and luxury sale which is slated for November 20. For more information, 860-567-4661 or www.litchfieldcountyauctions.com.
