Congdon Paintings Sail To Success At Osona - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NANTUCKET, MASS. — Rafael Osona Auctions started off the month of August with its two-day Americana, Fine Arts and Décor Auction, which spanned August 2-3. Comprising 1,033 lots, the sale featured marine art, scrimshaw, marine gear and ship models, among others. Leading both days of the sale was Anne Ramsdell Congdon’s (American, 1873-1958) “Island Service Wharf, Nantucket, 1935,” an oil on canvas that surpassed its $30/50,000 estimate to achieve $70,400. Signed “Anne Congdon” to the lower left, the painting was housed in a molded wood gilt frame with a gilt liner and was the highest earning of three paintings by the artist, all of which secured the top three highest prices of the sale. Congdon’s two other paintings both achieved $57,600. Her oil on Masonite “Island Service Wharf, Scene with Vessels, Nantucket, 1941” was housed in a silver-tone molded wood frame and was signed and dated to the lower right; it far surpassed its $25/35,000 estimate. Also raised past its $30/50,000 estimate was “Trawler Snowflake Nantucket, 1937,” another oil on Masonite, which was inscribed by the artist “…For My Good Friend Earnest… I hold him in happy memory, Anne Congdon” on its reverse. The work was signed “Anne Congdon ‘37” to the lower left and was housed in a period molded gilt frame. Prices include the buyer’s premium. Additional highlights from both days will be featured in an upcoming issue.