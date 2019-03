DENVER, PENN. — A Machine Man robot, the most sought-after member of Masudaya’s “Gang of 5” series, reached $86,100 at Morphy Auctions’ March 13–14 Toys, Dolls and Figural Cast Iron sale. In provenance and condition, the example had everything going for it: graded as mint-near mint condition and consigned from its original owner. The Japanese toy, in working condition with functional movement and lights, would best its $80,000 high estimate.

Watch for a full sale review in a future issue.