Commeraws Stoneware Crock Salts Away $51,000 At Carlsen Anniversary Auction

FREEHOLD, N.Y. — On September 23, Carlsen Gallery presented its anniversary auction to include the lifelong collection of William Lohrman of New Paltz, N.Y. It was a doorbuster of a sale, according to Abby Carlsen, with many notable lots outstripping expectations and posting remarkable prices. Such was the case with a Commeraws stoneware Corlears Hook, N.Y crock, which swaggered way past its $2/4,000 estimate to reach $51,000, including buyer’s premium. Carlsen said it went to an East Coast phone bidder who had been to the gallery and previewed it in person. With open ears and incised swag and tassel décor, the crock stood 10½ inches tall. Lohrman is considered an elder statesman and an authority on Hudson Valley Eighteenth and Nineteenth Century furniture and accessories. With a passion for original surface, incised stoneware and rarities, he created a collection considered to be second to none. And his reputation over the years allowed him to gain access to the many untouched historic homes in the Hudson Valley. More on this sale to follow.