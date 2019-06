VINELAND, N.J. — A collection of 290 banks, both still and mechanical, got Bertoia’s May 23–24 Annual Spring Sale off to a fine start on Thursday and a selection of seven slot machines closed the sale on Friday afternoon.

A total of 1,274 lots in the sale brought a little more than $1.3 million, with 28 percent internet buyers and 34 percent absentee bidders. “Very strong telephone bidders amounted to $560,000,” Michael Bertoia said.

An Althof Bergmann Columbia Ferry Boat, a spectacular example with hand painted tin and floral patterns that read “Columbia” on both sides, went out at $40,800 on a $30,000 high estimate. It measures 13 inches long and was in pristine condition. A full report of this auction will appear in a forthcoming issue.