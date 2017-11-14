ROCK ISLAND, ILL. — Rock Island Auction Company found a heavy hitter in the firm’s December 1-3 premiere firearms auction with a rare cased Model 1862 Police percussion revolver that brought $460,000 including the buyer’s premium.

Samuel Colt was known to produce and offer presentation models to anyone he deemed to have import or influence, and this example was clear evidence. With a beautiful case and full accoutrements, the Colt was wonderfully engraved and features the recipient’s name inscribed on the backstrap, Maj. Charles T. Baker. Another Colt presentation to Baker is in the collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The example is believed to be one of the last presentation pieces ever gifted by Samuel Colt before his death on January 10, 1862.

Watch for a full review in an upcoming issue.