ROCK ISLAND, ILL. — A well documented and rare cased factory vine scroll exhibition engraved Colt Model 1860 Army revolver with matching deluxe shoulder stock considered by many to be one of the finest 1860 Army examples made by Colt led Rock Island Auction Company’s three-day sale when it sold in the final session for $506,000, including the buyer’s premium.

Formerly part of the renowned William M. Locke and Warren Anderson collections, the revolver is pictured in several books and is notable for the combination of matching shoulder stock with select wood and checkering, and rarely encountered “Heavy Leaf” engraving and distinctive case.

A complete review on the auction will appear in an upcoming edition.