THOMASTON, MAINE – A lot of two early Twentieth Century Chinese porcelain bottle vases, one in a bubble-gum pink, the other in a vivid yellow, took top-lot honors in the March 31 Vintage Accents “Rejuvenation” sale. The lot sold to an online buyer for $1,320, with buyer’s premium, against an estimate of $200/300 and came from a local estate. The Vintage Accents sale, which is a division of Thomaston Place Auctions, featured nearly 400 lots and was more than 94 percent sold by lot.

A more extensive sale report will follow in a future issue.