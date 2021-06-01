Color Up: A New Format For Antiques And The Arts Weekly

NEWTOWN CONN. – Readers of Antiques and The Arts Weekly may know that publisher R. Scudder Smith founded this newspaper in the 1960s as a single section within The Bee Publishing Company’s local newspaper, The Newtown Bee. Ever since, it has been printed on the same presses as The Bee, which hummed along in the basement of our building at 5 Church Hill Road and then moved to a purpose-built printing facility just down the street from our offices.

For several years now, The Bee Publishing Company has contracted out the Antiques and The Arts Weekly’s color wrap to Trumbull Printing, a family-owned printer located just two towns over from us. Today, the company announces that it will contract all publications, including the full printing of Antiques and The Arts Weekly, to that printer, bringing about two important changes to our publication.

The United States Postal Service has made a series of recommendations to newspapers to better ensure their prompt delivery. In accordance with these recommendations, our newspaper will comply with suggested size dimensions, downsizing our paper and adding automated coding to our front page. By making these changes, we anticipate improved delivery to our subscribers.

In keeping with how art and antiques should be viewed, we are excited to announce that the newspaper will appear in full color from front to back, including all stories and advertisements.

Our newly formatted newspaper will debut with the July 9, 2021, issue.

We would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the team at our printing facility who have worked tirelessly these past decades to ensure the newspaper was always mailed on time. Their dedication to create this product was a driving force behind our business.

We look forward to bringing to our audience a full-color publication with weekly up-to-date coverage of shows, auctions, happenings in the antiques world and featured articles.

Advertisers will receive a letter with updated ad sizes.

We trust these changes will appeal to all and we look forward to continuing the tradition of Antiques and The Arts Weekly.