SANTA FE, N.M. – With momentum building in advance of this weekend’s SWAIA Santa Fe Indian Market, the biggest contemporary presentation of its kind, collectors of vintage and historic fare gathered on Tuesday, August 15 for the debut of the Antique American Indian Art Show. Benefiting New Mexico PBS and continuing through Friday, August 18 at Santa Fe’s El Museo Cultural, the Antique American Indian Art Show presents 63 top specialists from every corner of the United States and is managed by California promoters Kim Martindale and John Morris. Watch for a complete report in Antiques and The Arts Weekly.