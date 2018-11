BILLINGSHURST, WEST SUSSEX, UK — Summers Place’s evolution auction on November 20 saw entries of great size and age come to the block. Buyers focused on the extinct species offered, and leading the day was a large male mammoth skeleton that sold for $180,451—proving mammoths are still popular with private collectors. The Ice Age mammoth bones, standing about 7 feet 10½ inches high and 13½ feet long, were found in the Tomsk Region of Russia where flooding had washed away tons of earth and sand close to the River Chulym. The action of the water revealed that the area was littered with bones—some of them very large—that had been preserved in ancient fluvial deposits. On investigation it was discovered that the bones belonged to mammoths that seemed to have died around 10,000 years ago in some kind of natural disaster. For further information, +44 (0) 1403 331331 or www.summersplaceauctions.com.