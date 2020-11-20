Collectors Hit The Jackpot At Morphy’s $5 Million Auction

Auction Action In Denver, Penn.

DENVER, PENN. – Morphy’s high-stakes October 29-31 auction of antique coin-op machines and early advertising tallied $5 million, with the only known example of a Caille Triple Centaur Jackpot musical upright slot machine leading the sale’s three-day results at a heady $240,000.

Weeks before the live gallery auction took place, the smart money was already stacked on the table in the form of absentee bids and sign-ups to bid by phone or online. “This auction included outstanding examples of some of the most elusive coin-operated machines known, many of them coming from the Mel Getlan collection, one of the most authoritative collections of its type,” said Tom Tolworthy, Morphy Auctions’ chief executive officer and curator for the auction. “Collectors were aware that they might never have another opportunity to bid on some of the rarest of gambling, vending, arcade and mechanical music devices, including the Caille Triple Centaur slot machine – the ‘one’ referred to in the description ‘only one known,’ and an extremely rare representation of late Nineteenth Century gambling.”

The Triple Centaur – the most highly prized machine in Mel Getlan’s collection – exhibits an extraordinary design that accepts nickels, quarters and nickels, respectively, in its three separately operating sections. Because the machine is contained within a single oak housing, it enabled operators to increase their revenues substantially while still paying for only one gambling license. In all-original condition, the Triple Centaur had held pride of place in Getlan’s collection since the 1970s. The auction’s odds-on favorite, it sold within its expected price range for $240,000.

Also manufactured by Caille Bros., a 1904 Peerless Roulette 5-cent floor model slot machine in a rich oak cabinet with decorative iron castings gave players a choice of seven coin-slots in which to drop their nickels. The interactive experience included pulling a lever to spin the wheel, then watching the ball bounce and finally land on the payout amount. A fantastic original machine with older restoration, it sold within estimate for $186,000.

The condition displayed by another rare Caille production, a 5-cent “Black Cat” musical upright, was nothing short of remarkable. The stately machine retained its original coin head, all correct castings, the original lithographed-tin wheel, and factory music box. It sold at the midpoint of its estimate for $102,000.

Bidders eagerly stepped up to the plate to try their luck on an all-original 5-cent “Little Rip” baseball-theme payout trade stimulator made by Mills Novelty Co. In its decorative cast iron case with a placard reading “Get in the Ball Game!,” this machine played perfectly. Against an estimate of $40/70,000, it was knocked out of the park with a selling price of $132,000.

Other noteworthy lots included a rare circa 1910 Watling 5-cent color-match counter wheel slot machine with side vendor, which settled near the high end of its estimate range at $51,660; and a circa 1900 National Spirometer Co., lung-strength “Love” tester, which rose to $32,400 against expectations of $8/15,000.

Antique advertising was in great demand, especially lithographs and signage that had rarely or never before been seen in the marketplace. One of the most sought-after selections, a historically significant 1870s Procter and Gamble advertising sign, promoted Amber Soap, a brand that pre-dates even its now-classic Ivory Soap. “It is surprising that this remarkable example of early stone lithography is not in the archives of Procter & Gamble,” Tolworthy observed. It nearly tripled its high estimate, cleaning up at $28,800.

An even earlier artwork, a pre-1870 lithograph advertising J. Esty & Company Cottage Organs of Brattleboro, Vt., featured colorful and highly detailed images of factories and organ models. “At its peak, J Estey and Co was one of the world’s largest organ manufacturers and employed approximately 700 people,” Tolworthy noted. The lithograph found favor with collectors and sold for $12,300 against an estimate of $1/2,500.

Soda pop and soda fountain advertising proved the category has not lost any of its fizz, knocking down strong prices on such items as a gorgeous, all-original Art Nouveau-style Pepsi-Cola syrup dispenser. It pumped up the bidding to a very sweet $39,975 against an estimate of $12/25,000. A 1935 triangular, double-sided porcelain Coca-Cola hanging sign marked for Tennessee Enamel Manufacturing Co., Nashville, also stopped soda pop collectors in their tracks. An unusual form with wonderful graphics, it even retained its distinctive original wall bracket. The sign attracted 18 bids before changing hands for an above-estimate price of $21,600.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For information, www.morphyauctions.com or 877-968-8880.

Mills 5-cent “Little Rip” baseball-theme payout trade stimulator in decorative cast iron case realized $132,000 against an estimate of $40/70,000.

The top lot was this only known example of a Caille Bros. “Triple Centaur Jackpot” musical upright slot machine. It accepts nickels/quarters/nickels in its three separately operating sections. With just one owner since the 1970s it sold at midpoint of estimate for $240,000.

Historically significant 1870s Procter and Gamble advertising sign for Amber Soap predates the company’s introduction of Ivory Soap. It sold for $28,800 against an estimate of $5/10,000.

Rare Caille Bros. “Peerless Roulette” 5-cent floor model slot machine, circa 1904, rich oak case with decorative iron castings, seven coin-slots from which a player can choose, went out at $186,000.

Pre-1870 lithograph advertising J. Esty & Company Cottage Organs, Brattleboro, Vt. With detailed images of early factories and six organ models, it made $12,300 against an estimate of $ ,500.

Pepsi-Cola ceramic soda fountain syrup dispenser left the gallery at $39,975.

Circa 1900 National Spirometer Co., lung-strength “Love” tester earned $32,400 against an estimate of $8/15,000.

An example of a triangular double-sided porcelain Coca-Cola sign, 1935, marked for Tennessee Enamel Manufacturing Co., Nashville, had its original porcelain wall bracket and fetched $21,600 against an estimate of $9/15,000.

Rare circa 1910 Watling 5-cent color-match counter wheel slot machine with side vendor sold near the high end of its estimate range for $51,660.

All-original Western Union Telegraph Company stock ticker, complete with roll of ribbon, sold for $13,800.

This scarce Caille Bros. 5-cent “Black Cat” musical upright slot machine in oak cabinet sold at midpoint of estimate for $102,000.