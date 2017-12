NEW YORK CITY – John Molloy Gallery, in collaboration with American Primitive Gallery, presents “Lost Figures – Found Dolls” through February 3. The exhibit features a diverse group of individually-created, nontraditional early American and Native American figures and dolls. It attempts to show the artistry of what was created by different makers that still resonate today.

John Molloy and Aarne Anton, both longtime collectors and dealers, have assembled a collection of figures and dolls that are a departure from store-bought dolls that did not reflect race and heritage; the exhibit includes articulated figures that move, dance or were animated by the wind, as well as a small group of life-sized figures that had different stories of creation.

The Native American dolls were made for play, teaching and for selling to white folks; they varied greatly by tribe, region and materials.

The exhibit is being held to coincide with the shows and auctions featuring American folk art in New York; some figures will be exhibited in American Primitive Gallery’s booth at the Outsider Art Fair.

John Molloy Gallery is at 49 East 78th Street. For more information, 212-249-3020 or www.johnmolloygallery.com; for information on Aarne Anton and the American Primitive Gallery, 845-461-8506 or www.americanprimitive.com.