AMESBURY, MASS. — John McInnis auctioneers brought to public auction the estate of Dorothy Haughton aka “First Lady of Harness Racing” on July 27. The sale included not only many of her personal furnishings and collectibles but also the trophies, memorabilia and personal effects of her late husband Billy Haughton, who died in July 1986 as a result of a race accident at Yonkers Raceway. Top lot in the sale was a painting of Peter and Billy Haughton International Trot winners Cold Comfort and Doublemint, circa 1979, by W. Philip Berkeley, which finished at $2,768, including buyer’s premium. The oil on canvas, 18 by 24 inches, signed and framed, went to a private collector. W. Philip Berkeley is a noted Standardbred artist whose works are in the Harness Racing Museum & Hall of Fame. A full report of the sale will follow.