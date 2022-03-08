Coke Is It! Advertising Clock Tops At Jeffrey S. Evans

MOUNT CRAWFORD, VA. — One of the top lots in Jeffrey S. Evans’ March 2-5 Winter Americana auction was a very rare Baird “Chicago-era” Coca-Cola advertising store clock, circa 1896-1900, which sold to an online bidder for $17,010 against an estimate of $5/8,000. The auction catalog noted that these clocks rarely appear on the market and almost always have extensive restoration but the example on offer had only minor dial touch-ups. It was from the collection of Barbara M. and the late Charlie Hunter of Staunton, Va., and had been published in Petretti’s Coca-Cola Collectibles Price Guide.

Highlights from the rest of the auction will be discussed in a future issue; prices quoted include buyer’s premium.