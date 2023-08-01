Coins, Art & Decorative Accessories Add Up For Nadeau’s Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review By W.A. Demers; Photos Courtesy Nadeau’s Auction Gallery

WINDSOR, CONN. — A total of 20 pristine Dutch 10 guilders uncirculated gold coins toted up $7,380 at Nadeau’s Auction Gallery’s July 22 sale of antiques, contemporary art and decorative accessories. The sale totaled $260,000 and posted a 95 percent sell-through rate.

Weighing 134.4 grams, the 10 guilders were minted between 1818 and 1933, featuring four successive monarchs: Willem, Willem II, Willem III and Wilhelmina. The final price was fairly spot on considering the intrinsic melt value of one Dutch 10 guilder is $374.99 based on today’s gold spot price. Coins, in fact, were the currency of the realm in this sale. A few lots later, a group of 10 Dutch 10 guilder uncirculated gold coins, 67.2 grams, went out at $3,813, and two additional lots of 10 Dutch 10 guilder gold coins each made $3,813 as well.

Baby grand pianos continue to find a new life at auction. In this sale, a Kawai baby grand RX2 ebony piano, serial #2355924, along with its matching bench, found a buyer at $6,150.

An English dining table found favor, surpassing its $500-$1,000 estimate to sell for $5,120. The Nineteenth Century piece featured a marble top and stood on bold turned legs. Height was 29 inches, with its top measuring 46 by 70 inches.

The same price was attained for a large grouping of Japanese unframed woodblock prints that were valued at $200/400. Included were Hajo Takatoki’s “Fighting with Tengu,” “Yoshitoshi, Edo period “Full Moon Over a Crowded Street “Utagawa Hiroshige” Semimaru” Yoshitoshiall having stamps, etc.; a 13-by-10-inch watercolor on paper flowers in a vase, signed lower right “Dirk. XU” along with a red signature stamp, among others.

George Smith, a British maker of luxury, handcrafted, upholstered furniture has a wide ranging collection of upholstered sofas, chairs, stools and chaises. This sale offered a custom tangerine-hued sofa having three down seat cushions, set on turned legs ending in large brass casters, height 32 inches, length 80 inches, width 37 inches, seat height 19 inches, seat length 71 inches, seat depth 26 inches. It left the gallery for $4,800.

A pair of custom chintz upholstered club chairs more than sextupled their high estimate to settle at $3,520. Comfort on wheels, the down-filled cushioned chairs were set on castors, with seat height of 16½ inches, height of 30 inches and width of 36 inches.

A Harvey Ellis for Stickley Audi cherry two-part china cabinet was bid to $2,880. Its top had four glass doors, opening to glass shelving. The top section was set on a base, having three drawers over four paneled doors, all with inlay to fronts designed by Harvey Ellis. Height was 82 inches, width was 75 inches and depth 20 inches.

A fine art highlight was by William Formby Halsall (American, 1841-1919), a portrait of an “American Racing Yacht” (grisaille) oil on canvas, signed lower right “W.F. Halsall,” 24 by 18 inches. It realized $3,200.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. The next sale is scheduled for August 19. For information, www.nadeausauction.com or 860-246-2444.