Coin-Op & Jukebox Collectors See Great Opportunities From Preston - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

MACON, GA. — A lifetime collection of coin-operated, musical and jukeboxes, described as “museum quality,” crossed the block at Preston Opportunities on September 4. Bringing $45,100 and the top spot was a Wurlitzer remote 430 speaker with wall box that had an opening bid of $15,000. It was one of 32 pieces by Wurlitzer in the sale, which was more than 93 percent sold by lot. Other highlights of the auction include a Caille Brothers The Tourist slot machine that bidders played to $46,610. Prices include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; an upcoming issue will feature a more expansive recap.