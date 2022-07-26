Coeur D’Alene Trees WH Dunton Record At $1.434 Million - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

RENO, NEV. — Coeur d’Alene Art Auction conducted its 2022 “Best in the West” auction of 337 lots, which measured up to its name with a sale total of more than $16.3 million and more than 93 percent of lots selling. Securing an easy lead at $1,434,000 against an estimate of $400/600,000 was “Treed” by William Herbert Dunton (1878-1936), circa 1915, which sold to a long-time private collector bidding on the phone who was, in the words of Mike Overby, “thrilled to have it.” Not only will the work be included in Michael R. Grauer’s forthcoming W. Herbert Dunton catalogue raisonné, but the result set the new world auction record for the artist. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A later issue will feature a sale review.