Cochiti Storage Jar Leads Santa Fe Art Auction

SANTA FE, N.M. — Santa Fe Art Auction’s February 5 sale offered a diverse selection of historic to contemporary Native American arts, including jewelry, textiles, pottery and paintings. Highlights ranged from monumental ancestral Pueblo pots to jewelry, concha belts, Nineteenth Century textiles and more. Leading the action was a Cochiti large storage jar, circa 1820, that sold for $48,000. The fired clay vessel with pigment stood 17-1/8 inches high and had a diameter of 19 inches. It came from the collection of Philadelphian Henry Block, having descended in the family and was the catalog cover photo of a Bonhams 2005 Native American, Pre-Columbian and tribal art sale.

A further review of this sale will follow.