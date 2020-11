PETERBOROUGH, N.H. – Topping The Cobbs’ Fine Art, Antique and Sporting Auction on Saturday, October 31, was a pair of Pre-Columbian Tairona gold maskettes that brought $8,750 from an online bidder against an estimate of $1/2,000. The provenance for the two was listed as a New Hampshire and Central American collection and was the best seller of 19 lots of Pre-Columbian gold and pottery figures and other artifacts that were offered halfway through the nearly 350 lots. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported. A more extensive sale recap will follow in a future issue.