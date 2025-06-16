Close Shave: Russian Painting Caps Eldred’s European Auction - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

EAST DENNIS, MASS. — European art and antiques were the catch of the day at Eldred’s on June 5, with about 350 lots crossing the block. A late Nineteenth Century Russian School painting of a man helping a soldier shave, possibly the work of Sergei Alekseyevich Korovin (1858-1908), realized the auction’s highest price: $13,360, including buyer’s premium, from a buyer in Latvia. The 29-by-22-inch oil on canvas, which was signed illegibly, came to auction from Newport, R.I. Cheryl Steward, Eldred’s head of marketing, noted that competition for the painting was all online, with one bidder on the firm’s website and another on LiveAuctioneers. An upcoming issue will feature more highlights from this sale.