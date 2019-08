HARRISBURG, PENN. — An allegorical watercolor made by the last surviving member of the Snow Hill Cloister was one of the top lots at Cordier Auctions & Appraisals’ August 17 sale, bringing $10,200. It had been discovered in 1895 in the estate of Obed Snowberger, who was the last celibate brother of the cloister that had been founded in 1798 as an offshoot of the Ephrata Cloister in Lancaster County, Penn. The work had been in a private collection for the past 50 years and had been estimated at $2/3,000, but presale interest spurred bidding, and after nearly 50 bids, it went home to an internet bidder. See a future issue for a more extended sale recap. For more information, 717-731-8662 or www.cordierauction.com.