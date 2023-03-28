Clockwork Toys, Mechanical Banks & Tin Windups Headline For Bertoia - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

VINELAND, N.J. — Rare toys in fine condition brought out the bidders at Bertoia’s March 24-25 Annual Spring sale. Expected to be the star of the sale, and it was, a rare Ives Uncle Sam perambulator sold for $72,000. It is believed to be one of only two known examples and it came with a great story. Bringing $34,800 each were a large Carette gauge 2 Vauclain locomotive with tender and a Kyser & Rex Co Chimpanzee mechanical bank. There were many more banks, both rare and more common, in the sale, along with a large selection of tin wind-ups, cast iron doorstops, bell and penny toys, cast iron automobiles, wind-up racing cars and planes, and much more. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a full report will follow in an upcoming issue.