Clockmaker Painting Makes Bank In Moisan’s Best-Ever Sale

Published: March 10, 2025
EPPING, N.H. — The February 28 to March 2 sale was the best ever for Devin Moisan Auctioneers, taking in more than $1,400,000. The top price, $38,400, was earned by Jefferson David Chalfant’s (American, 1856-1931) circa 1898 “The Old Clockmaker,” an oil on copper painting that measured 12½ by 9½ inches. A study for the painting is in the collection of the Brandywine River Museum in Chadds Ford, Penn.; a related painting by Chalfant titled “The Clock Maker” is in the collection of the Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco. Furniture highlights included a Mount Lebanon Shaker two-drawer blanket chest in original paint, which realized $17,280. Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium; an upcoming issue will feature a more in-depth sale recap.
