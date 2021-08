Climbing Figure Chinese Vase Ascends To Lofty Heights For Amero

SARASOTA, FLA. – Nearly 520 lots crossed the block in Amero Auctions’ late summer 2021 Estate and Fine Art Auction on August 22 but a square-form Chinese vase with applied climbing figures soared past its $200/400 estimate to bring $613,600 from a buyer in China bidding on the phone. The 12¼-inch-tall turquoise-blue vase was stamped on the bottom with red Qianlong mark and featured six figures of climbing boys, with one missing.

The piece had been consigned from a local estate and was initially thought to have been Republic period but after the auction, a representative for Amero said it was an Imperial piece, circa 1750. The house received interest from around the world and saw competition from several phone bidders as well as online competition.

For additional information, www.ameroauctions.com or 941-330-1577.