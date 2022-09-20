Clemens Sand Bottles Give Hindman Americana Knockout Punch - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

CINCINNATI, OHIO — Two sand bottles by Andrew Clemens (American, 1857-1894) were the first and second place finishers in Hindman’s September 14-15 auction of American furniture, folk art and decorative arts. Bringing $860,000 and the top price of the event was a bottle for the Williams and Upham Contractors for River and Harbor Improvements, while a bottle depicting a gray Percheron horse that had been commissioned by Frank Eckert found a new home for $318,750. Both bottles had been consigned for sale by the descendants of the original owners and both were purchased, separately, by buyers Benjamin Fisher, Hindman’s director of Americana, characterized as “the usual suspects making efforts to grow their collections.” Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house; a more extensive sale recap will appear in a future issue.