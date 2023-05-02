Clemens Sand Bottle Caps Wiederseim’s Spring Sale - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

PHOENIXVILLE, PENN. — Wiederseim Associates, Inc., became the latest auction house to dip a toe in the market of sand bottles made by Andrew Clemens of McGregor, Iowa, when it offered one in the firm’s 570-lot “Spring Sale!” on April 26. The bottle, which stood just 4½ inches tall, featured an American flag, eagle and sailing ship and the words “Sand From the Pictured Rocks, McGregor, IA.” Another element that distinguished this bottle from those that have come to market in recent months and years was the lack of a stopper, though the bottle was sealed with cork. Bidding opened on the bottle, which had an estimate of $10/15,000, at $5,000 but jumped to $16,000 from an online bidder. It closed shortly after to a private collector, bidding in the room, who paid $21,250 for it.

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. A more extensive review of the sale, which also included an extensive doll collection, will be featured in an upcoming issue.