COPAKE, N.Y. – Copake Auction’s 39th annual New Year’s Day sale saw its top price of the day cross the block 148 lots in when an Eighteenth Century diminutive Chippendale dropleaf table was propelled to $20,060, including premium, against its $500-$1,000 estimate, largely on the basis of its sophisticated carved ball-and-claw feet. Among the 694 lots that sold at this annual tradition, complete with Auld Lang Syne opener played on a saxophone, the table sold to a Kansas City, Mo., dealer bidding by phone. A nearly standing room only crowd of about 150 attended the sale, which will be reviewed in a future edition.