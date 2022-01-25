Classical Art, Watches & Carpets Strongest At Showplace Auction

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy Auctions At Showplace

NEW YORK CITY – Connectivity issues forced Auctions at Showplace to postpone its scheduled January 9 sale to January 16, but it was worth the wait, especially for Old Master drawings collectors. A French Neoclassical Old Master drawing by Jean Jacques François Le Barbier (French, 1738-1826) depicting a pastoral scene with shepherds and goats sold to an online bidder for $22,500. The pencil and wash on paper was removed from a King’s Point, Long Island estate.

The sale presented 280 lots gleaned from New York City and metropolitan estates, including a set of the “Allegory of the Four Seasons,” a selection of classical portraits and still lifes and a pair of late Nineteenth Century porcelain cabinets. Watches were also favored, including an 18K Cartier lady’s watch and a Patek Philippe watch, as well as estate Oriental carpets.

The French Neoclassical School late Eighteenth Century set of four oil on board paintings depicting the Four Seasons as allegories of young women in front of thematic landscape backgrounds, circa 1790, were done in the taste of Nicholas Poussin and housed in giltwood frames and sold for $20,000. The set was removed from a 160 East 65th Street estate.

Another fine art highlight was an impressionist landscape on board by the Czech artist Antonin Chittussi, which brought $10,000 and will be returning to the Czech Republic.

Fetching $4,375, an oil on canvas portrait of a man by English painter Andrew Geddes (English, 1783-1844) was housed in a carved giltwood frame. It bore paper labels on the back, including Thomas Agnew and Sons, London.

Watch highlights included a vintage Patek Philippe 18K yellow gold square face dual dial man’s wristwatch with 18K Patek Philippe buckle black crocodile leather strap bracelet. With cream stick hour markers, it sold for $8,750.

Estate rug enthusiasts chased a stunning American hand-hooked rug with a floral theme interspersed with birds and butterflies, circa 1925, with provenance from Doris Leslie Blau, taking it to $6,250.

The sale also included notable results for some furniture. A pair of stamped French Louis XVI white painted beech bergère armchairs by Georges David Couleru (1761-1845) with carved frames with ribbon and rosette motifs around the upholstered seats, all raised on tapered fluted legs, that were removed from the Fifth Avenue residence of the MacArthur family, brought $4,687.

And a late Eighteenth Century Italian rococo inlaid walnut secretary desk, that was removed from the Fifth Avenue residence of Jill and Ken Iscol, left the gallery at $4,062.

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding for this rescheduled auction, which had a wonderful result,” said Showplace owner Amos Balaish. “We look forward to our upcoming auctions for the rest of the winter and spring.” The next sales – online only – are set for February 6 and 20. For information, www.nyshowplace.com or 212-633-6063.