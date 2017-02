YORK, PENN. — With the new year comes new editions of timeless classics. The Original Semi-Annual York Antiques Show is one of them. Running February 3-5 at the York Fairgrounds, the show boasts over 90 dealers with early American, Continental and primitive antiques spanning decorative objects, furniture, trade signs, textiles, jewelry, toys, ceramics, glass and more. For more information, www.theoriginalyorkantiquesshow.com.