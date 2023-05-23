Classic Pens & Premier Watches Cross The Block At PBA Galleries - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by W.A. Demers, Photos Courtesy PBA Galleries

BERKELEY, CALIF. — PBA’s May 11 fine pens and watches sale featured more than 300 lots of modern and vintage writing instruments and watches, including a section of Japanese lacquer pens and several haute horology masterworks. One such horological masterpiece, a unique Montblanc Villeret platinum chronograph watch, the only one made, wound its way to $37,500, leading the sale. Cataloged as a Villeret 1958 platinum collection manual wind monopusher bi-compax chronograph watch, Grand Feu with black enamel over a gold dial, the unique Swiss timepiece represented the pinnacle of Montblanc’s collaboration with Minerva. A total of 58 pieces were made in 18K rose gold; eight pieces were made in 18K white gold, and just one unique piece, this one, was made in 950 platinum. Montblanc’s greatest achievement in haute horology stands as one of the most sophisticated marvels of modern watchmaking. It sold to a private buyer, who was advised to bid by a friend of his who works at Montblanc, and impressed upon him the rarity of this watch.

The total hammer for the sale was $390,056, and the total with buyer’s premium was $487,570. The sell-through was 96 percent, “which is great!” added sale specialist Ivan Briggs. “We had almost 400 registered bidders across three platforms, PBA’s website, LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable.”

Under the Rolex aegis, a Rolex triple calendar moonphase automatic “Padellone” stainless steel watch, Ref. 8171, was bid to an above-estimate $31,250. In its long history, Rolex has released two important moonphase watches. One of the lesser-known models is Reference 8171, released in 1949. This vintage watch is a triple date moonphase watch, originally available in steel or yellow gold. Considered to be extremely rare, only about 1,000 of these special watches were made. Because of the watch’s large size of 38mm, its nickname, “Padellone,” stems from the Italian phrase “big frying pan.” This piece had a refinished dial, and the auction house could not find an authenticator willing to vet the watch. “Due to the watch’s dubious dial and case, and the difficulty of obtaining definitive authentication, we are offering this lot as-is,” the specialist said in the catalog notes. Apparently, the cautionary note was not a deterrent.

Another Montblanc Villeret crossed the block. It was an 18K red gold monopusher chronograph limited edition watch. Bearing a white enamel dial and featuring a spiral tachymeter, the Model No. 106167 brought $25,000.

The Montblanc marque stayed in the winner’s circle with a Nicolas Rieussec 18K red gold automatic GMT chronograph watch taking $9,375. It had day, date and night indicators and turning disc registers, 40 jewels, and a circular 18K red gold case.

The same amount was attained for a Namiki Emperor No. 50 Dragonfly (“Kachimushi”) fountain pen. Large and impressive, the emperor-size fountain pen was in black lacquer decorated with mother-of-pearl inlays. It was signed by master artisan Yasanuri Sakumoto. The pen sold to a new client, a collector who lives in the South Pacific.

Classic pens were further showcased by a Parker LB2 Duofold Sakyu (Desert) and Shinrin (Forest) air of maki-e limited edition fountain pens that realized $8,125. They featured black resin barrels and caps overlaid with burnished urushi lacquer and decorated with gold and silver powder and other pigments, gold-plated cap rings and arrow clips. Produced by Andreas Lambrou’s Classic Pens line under the LB2 ”Kimono” imprint, in partnership with the Parker Pen Co, they were signed by their maki-e artist.

Luxe with 18K yellow gold dragon overlay, ruby eyes and marbled black celluloid, a Montegrappa Dragon limited edition 100 fountain pen left the gallery at $7,500.

Highlights signed off with a Montblanc Sir Henry Tate limited edition 888 fountain pen. Reaching $6,875, the pen, named after the British philanthropist best known for founding the art museum, Tate Britain, was an 18K gold safety pen, inlaid with wave-patterned guilloche panels finished in red lacquer, its cap top ringed with princess-cut diamonds and a mother-of-pearl cap top star. “Montblanc pens always do well at auction, but I was pleasantly surprised to see a new surge of interest in the brand, with a number of Montblanc pens fetching prices significantly higher than just a year or two ago,” said Briggs.

“Our next fine pens and watches sale will be in December, which is traditionally a strong month for pen sales. Excellent consignments are already arriving, spurred by last week’s successful auction. Any of your readers with pens or watches to consign are encouraged to contact us soon, before the sale fills up,” Briggs concluded

Prices given include the buyer’s premium as stated by the auction house. For further information, www.pbagalleries.com or 415-989-2665.