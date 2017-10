WILLOUGHBY, OHIO — On October 14, Milestone Auctions transformed its premises into a motorhead’s dreamscape, as it presented the Charlie Schalebaum collection of automobiles, automotive art and antiques. The nearly 500-lot auction — with highlights that included two Rolls-Royces and three Mercedes-Benzes — represented the crème de la crème of a collection amassed by the dealer and car enthusiast known far and wide as “the king of Hershey.”

Schalebaum, who died at aged 87 last May, didn’t give himself the royal title by which he was known in the trade — it was bestowed upon him by classic car fans who always looked forward to visiting his tempting booth at the Hershey Car Show.

“Charlie was one of the most respected antiques dealers and collectors of his time,” said Milestone Auctions co-owner Miles King. “He was known as ‘king of Hershey’ for his large, always high-quality display of automobilia and other rarities from around the world. He had an infallible eye for great things.”

King reported that the sale did “great” and that the motor vehicles and Chris-Craft boat ($34,800) were so nice, they would have stood on their own merit, even if they hadn’t been Charlie Schalebaum’s. There were bidders all over the place for a Volkswagen “hippie” van, too ($20,400). Quirky, one-off items that Charlie collected were very popular, and pieces that the auction firm thought would make maybe $400 consistently went for $1,000 or more, such as a life ring from the USS Maine that brought $3,360.

The hottest ticket, a 1981 Rolls-Royce Corniche convertible, will be going to a West Coast collector who was the high bidder at $39,600, including buyer’s premium.

Watch for a complete report on the sale in an upcoming issue.