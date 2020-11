Review by Greg Smith, Photos Courtesy Clars Auction Gallery

OAKLAND, CALIF.- Just over 800 lots attracted $1.2 million in total sales at Clars Auction Gallery’s November 15 auction. The lots ranged from furniture, decorative art, militaria, fine art, jewelry, timepieces and Asian art from estates around the Bay Area and further afield in the Western United States.

The sale was led by a $39,975 result for a 7-inch-high gilt-bronze “Luduan” incense burner and cover. The figure’s head was removable and its single horn terminated in a Ruyi head.

The lot came with provenance to Kobijutsu KenShuDo, Japanese Osaka Estate Antique Company, a consignor whose offerings have sold quite well in various sales over the past six months for Clars.

Two other Asian decorative arts pieces would sell well, including a Chinese lime green ground famille rose “Lotus” vase with six-character Qianlong mark that brought $20,910. It featured lotus blossoms borne on scrolls and a pink key-fret band and yellow ruyi band on the shoulder. Taking $18,450 was a porcelain lidded jar with simulated cinnabar decoration. The 13-inch-high jar had a four-character seal mark reading “Shen De Tang Zhi” on the base.

After setting the artist auction record for Raimonds Staprans (American/Latvian, b 1926) back in September, Clars had success yet again with the 1967 oil on canvas, “Pale Moon,” which sold for $33,825. Rick Unruh, chief executive officer and director of fine art, said, “The Staprans market is still robust with more works coming out of collections due to the strong sales numbers currently.”

Unruh related that he was worried the uncertain election might put a damper on the sale, “but that was clearly not the case after all,” he said.

Just as autumn winds down, the firm offered a vibrant seasonal scene from Charles Wysocki (American, 1928-2002) titled “Nantucket Autumn,” that brought $17,220.

In California art was Armin Hansen’s (American, 1886-1957) “At Anchor,” a 10-by-12-inch oil on board that brought $15,990. Hansen had gifted the work to Gleb Ilyin, a Russian-born painter that earned a strong reputation for his portraits, leading him to paint a sitting portrait of First Lady Lou Hoover.

In other Western American art was Gunnar Widforss’ (American/Swedish, 1879-1934) 1922 untitled watercolor on paper featuring the iconic scene of Yosemite Valley, same today as it was 100 years ago. That work sold for $10,455. “Point Lobos,” a 1946 woodcut in colors by Gustave Baumann (American/German, 1881-1971) sold for $9,840.

Taking $10,625 was a monumental stoneware vase, 26½ inches high, by Henry Takemoto (1930-2015), decorated with polychrome abstract geometric designs. Takemoto studied with Voulkos and created sculptural forms in clay. The vase had come from the estate of Ken Shores, another noted ceramicist who passed in 2014.

Clars’ next sale is December 12-13. For more information, www.clars.com or 510-428-0100.