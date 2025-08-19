Clars’ July Sale Has The Wares - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

Review by Kiersten Busch

LOS ANGELES — July 19 saw 730 lots cross the block in Clars Auctions’ The Warehouse Auction. The sale featured an “eclectic mix” of art, prints, photographs, modern and antique furniture, silver porcelain, glass, fashion and decorative objects. According to press representative Talesa Eugenio, all of the top-earning lots sold to private buyers in the United States.

A lot of approximately 25 pocket watches ticked their way to top lot status, just surpassing the high end of their $1/2,000 estimate to secure a $2,142 finish. The group was comprised of “a multitude of goldfill and silver pocket watches” according to catalog notes. While no other pocket watches were available during the sale, eight additional lots of watches sold, ranging in price from $50 for a Casio G-Shock stainless steel sports watch, to $378 for a Seiko x Prospex watch, which came with two adjustable replacement bands.

Hiroshi Yoshida’s “Willow and Stone Bridge” almost doubled the high end of its $500/700 estimate at $1,310, the second highest price of the sale. The woodblock print was dated, signed in pencil and sealed with a jizuri, or “self-printed,” seal, a common identifying mark on Yoshida’s work. The artist had one other work in the sale: “Sarusawa Pond,” another woodblock print, which finished at $756.

Silver was led by a mixed lot of 33 pieces of Austrian and Hungarian 800 standard silver serving pieces, which weighed 49.6 troy ounces altogether. The grouping included 23 ice cream spoons monogrammed with the initials “GH,” as well as various meat forks, ladles, serving spoons, a pastry server and a small spoon and butterknife. The lot achieved $1,260.

Thirty-one lots of Japanese furniture, decorative pieces and other items found new homes, led by a Japanese step tansu cabinet. According to Canadian Woodworking’s (Niagara on the Lake, Ontario, Canada) website, step tansu cabinets were popular during the early Edo period and were used to easily store blankets and large household items, depending on which drawer was used. The piece of furniture stepped right over its $500/700 estimate to earn $1,024. Another tansu, this one a hardwood example that did not have the step design, found sold for $189.

Vintage Louis Vuitton luggage has always been a staple collector item for bidders interested in vintage designer brands. Clars supplied potential buyers with the opportunity to secure some of their own, with a lot of vintage Louis Vuitton canvas four-piece luggage suite, featuring a suitcase, two garment bags and a duffle bag, all in the timeless “LV” monogram pattern. One lucky collector was able to win the lot for $960.

