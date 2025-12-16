Clarke’s Holiday Auction Proves To Be A Good Time - Antiques And The Arts Weekly

LARCHMONT, N.Y. — Clarke Auction’s Christmas/Holiday Extravaganza auction, held December 7, brought more than 40 watches to the block, spanning generations of craftsmanship and some of the most respected makers in the world.

There were notable highlights across the board: a vintage Cartier Santos Carrée or Massif, in heavy 18K gold, built like a tank but elegant as ever, brought $12,500. An ultra-thin 18K gold Audemars Piguet showed just how refined true watchmaking can be ($4,250). A platinum vintage Patek Philippe, with hooded lugs was subtle, rare and absolutely stunning ($10,625). An Art Deco Cartier lapel watch in 18K gold and onyx reminded everyone why that era still defines style ($4,750). Add in several vintage Rolex pieces and a sharp stainless-steel Jardur chronograph with a Valjoux movement ($5,500), and you had a lineup that covered the full spectrum of collectors’ tastes.

But the watch that dominated the room — the one everybody locked onto — was the Vintage Rolex Cosmograph Daytona in 14K gold, reference 6263 ($150,000). It saw strong bidding, serious interest and a finish that proved exactly why collectors chase it.

All in all, the auction was a tremendous success — great energy, great turnout and results that reflected real passion from the watch community.

Throughout a consistently strong and exciting selection of watches featured in the auction, there was one lot that not only exceeded expectations but was a very welcome surprise. This was a pair of possibly George III English silver ewers by Albartus Schurman. The pair sold for $55,000 against an estimate of $500/700. The firm witnessed a battle between a phone bidder and internet bidding, ultimately resulting in an online win. These unusual silver ewers will now be heading to their new home abroad, and Clarke wishes them bon voyage!

Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium as reported by the auction house. For information, www.clarkeny.com or 914-833-8336.