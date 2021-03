CAMBRIDGE, MASS. – The February 28 CRN sale included a rare, heavily carved mahogany dining table labeled Johnstone & Jeane’s, London. The round table, which realized $56,288, could be adjusted to three sizes depending on whether it was used without leaves, or with leaves of different sizes. If used without leaves, the top would be 63 inches diameter. The owner could rotate the top and insert one set of leaves, expanding it to a diameter of 78 inches or use another set of leaves, expanding it to a diameter of 90 inches. The table was invented and patented by Theodore A.R. Jupe in 1835, and an example was shown at the 1851 Great Exhibition in London. The pedestal was heavily carved, as was the border of the top, which was carved with various animals, cupids and acanthus leaves.

A Paul Revere, Jr, teapot earned $17,080, early American furniture exceeded estimates, as did Arts and Crafts furniture and accessories.

A full report will follow.