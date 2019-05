MUNICH, GERMANY — Bidders went to battle at Hermann Historica May 20–24 for more than 3,600 lots of German historical collectibles, military orders, antique arms and armor and modern firearms. Leading the charge was a World War II Schlüsselgerät 41 cipher machine, one of only a handful of functional devices still in existence. Bids were invited from $84,000, and the field of battle took place in the room, on the phones and online, with a private collector bidding on the phone emerging victorious for more than $137,000. Hermann Historica is at Linprunstraße 16. For information, +49 89 54 72 64 90 or www.hermann-historica.de. See a future issue for a sale review.