Cinnabar Box Tops Bounty Of Ahlers & Ogletree Sales

ATLANTA, GA. – Ahlers & Ogletree Inc., got the New Year off to a good start, offering nearly 1,300 lots in four sessions of sales from January 15-17. Bringing the top price of a weekend that saw almost 100 lots of objects salvaged from the shipwreck of the RMS Carpathia and more than 100 lots from the estate of collector Jack Warner as well as fine art and antiques, was a Chinese Ming dynasty carved cinnabar lidded box that sold to a buyer in China, bidding online, for $81,250. The box, which came from an Atlanta collection, depicted a dragon chasing a flaming pearl and had been estimated at $8/12,000. It marked a trend in the sale. “Chinese in general did exceptionally well,” said director Elizabeth Rickenbaker.

A future issue will feature a more extensive sale review.